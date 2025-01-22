Uganda, China hold symposium to boost tourism, cultural exchange

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda and China hosted a one-day symposium in Kampala, the African country’s capital, to promote tourism development and cultural exchange between the two sides.

The inaugural Uganda-China Tourism and Cultural Symposium, held on Tuesday under the theme “Bridging Cultures, Enhancing Cooperation: Unlocking Uganda-China Tourism Potential,” brought together government officials, tourism industry stakeholders, and tour operators from Uganda, China, and the East African region.

Highlighting the vast opportunities for Uganda and China to collaborate in boosting tourism, Ugandan Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities Tom Butime said both sides could tap the potential of their cultural heritage and scenic attractions to advance the development of the two countries.

Uganda is eager to tap into China’s booming outbound tourism market, drawing inspiration from China’s successful domestic tourism strategies while exploring investment opportunities in the sector, the minister said.

“Uganda places great importance on the Chinese market, which represents a valuable opportunity to grow our tourism sector. China’s rich cultural heritage and rapidly growing outbound tourism make it a natural partner for us as we strive to develop new tourism products,” the minister said.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong said the symposium represents a significant milestone in Uganda-China cooperation within the tourism sector, infusing new vitality into the China-Uganda friendship. Despite different traditions, both countries share a vision of integrating history, culture, and modern civilization into tourism development.

He said that in China, tourism plays a crucial role in alleviating poverty, creating employment opportunities, and boosting foreign exchange earnings, all of which drive economic growth and social progress.

“China is willing to work with Uganda closely to deepen tourism cooperation, tap the potentials of tourism in promoting social economic transformation, and encourage more Chinese tourists to visit Uganda to further enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges,” Zhang said.

Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, presented a paper on cultivating a Ugandan model for China-Africa tourism cooperation, noting that with the rapid recovery of global tourism, China-Uganda tourism exchange and cooperation is entering a new phase of strategic opportunity.

He emphasized the need for Uganda to enhance efforts in tourism promotion and policy coordination targeting the Chinese market, including organizing tourism exhibitions, seminars, and promotional events in China. Dai also suggested that Uganda leverage the “friendly cities” mechanism of cooperation between Ugandan and Chinese cities to bolster tourism promotion.

The symposium also featured an exhibition with Ugandan tour operators showcasing their products. Cultural performances, including a traditional Chinese lion dance and display of traditional Ugandan and Chinese attire, added vibrancy to the event.

Tourism is Uganda’s leading foreign exchange earner, contributing over one billion U.S. dollars annually, according to the Ugandan ministry. ■