Uganda Baati sponsors the Gulu City Marathon 2025

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Baati Limited (UBL), a member of the Safal Group and provider of steel building solutions in Uganda, has announced its sponsorship of the Gulu City Marathon 2025, set to take place on December 28, 2025 in Gulu City under theme of “Running for Health and Heritage”.

The partnership was officially unveiled on Oct.30 in Kampala where the company’s Chief Executive Officer, George Arodi emphasized the alignment between the marathon’s purpose and the company’s long-standing commitment to uplifting communities.

“Gulu is home to one of our showrooms and a community we’ve walked with for years. Partnering with the Gulu City Marathon is therefore a natural extension of our ongoing commitment to this region to build stronger, healthier communities.”

He added that through the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, the company continues to invest in health and well-being, and this marathon is another meaningful opportunity to champion those values on the ground.

As part of this partnership, Uganda Baati will hold exclusive sponsorship rights in the steel category and their Gulu Showroom will serve as both a kit pick-up centre and a hydration water point during the marathon. In addition, the UBL Clinic will be the official first aid station for runners, providing on-ground medical support throughout the race.

Jackie Tahakanizibwa, the head of external and corporate affairs highlighted the broader impact of this partnership.

“Through initiatives like these, we bring to life our purpose of building for a better future; one that values health, heritage, and shared progress. We look forward to joining the people of Gulu in running for a cause that celebrates resilience, heritage, and unity.”

Francis Gimara, leading the delegation of the marathon organisers alluded that “The dividends of the run to health are meaningful and within reach for everyone. Uganda Baati coming on board strengthens our mission. And when it comes to heritage, Gulu’s story of rising from adversity to progress is one that deserves to be honoured and celebrated.”

Tourism and business promoter, Amos Wekesa said, “Sports tourism has huge potential to transform communities and economies. With Uganda Baati’s support, the Gulu City Marathon becomes more impactful and more valuable to the region, helping shine a light on Northern Uganda while promoting fitness, unity, and opportunity.”

The Gulu City Marathon 2025 is expected to attract hundreds of participants from across the country and beyond, promoting not only fitness and wellness but also showcasing the cultural vibrancy of Northern Uganda.

Uganda Baati’s participation amplifies its corporate brand visibility in the region while reinforcing its core CSR pillars Education, Shelter, Health, and the Environment.

The marathon will feature various race categories, with proceeds supporting local community initiatives in line with the event’s theme.