Uganda Baati, NFA start restoring Mubuku forest reserve

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Forestry Authority-NFA has launched a drive to restore 10 hectares of Mubuku Central Forest Reserve in Kasese district. The campaign will be implemented jointly with Uganda Baati Limited.

NFA signed an agreement with Uganda Baati in November 2022 to replant 40 hectares of indigenous trees across the country under the “Every Tree Counts” campaign. This will be equivalent to 10 hectares per region.

UBL Chief Executive Officer, George Arodi noted that this partnership aims to increase the forest cover in the country to combat climate change. He emphasized the company’s commitment to leading the way in reducing the impact of climate change.

Arodi said that the campaign is part of their corporate social responsibility to give back to communities and people to enable them to have more productive lives. He said they are investing about 104 million Shillings in the restoration exercise up to 2026.

Tom Rukundo, the Director of Natural Resources NFA said that forest cover is starting to improve following interventions from different partners. However, he appeals to communities in Kasese to be at the front of afforestation especially on the mountainsides to reduce calamities whenever it rains as a result of leaving the soil bare.

Eliphazi Muhindi, the Kasese District Chairperson who hailed the intervention asked UBL and NFA to offer seed supply opportunities to the local community. He asked the community to guard the planted trees.

Sowedi Kitanywa, the MP for Busongora South Constituency, said the intervention would also serve as a learning ground for the local community and leadership. He pledged the commitment of the leaders to support campaigns geared towards afforestation.

Saimon Thembo a resident of Mubuku town council said he is ready to offer free labour to plant the trees so that the natural forest is restored.

We are joining the movement of repentance and ensuring that as a people we rectify the wrongs we have committed against Mother Nature.

URN