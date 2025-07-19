Uganda advances climate-smart energy policy at Global Bioenergy Forum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has cemented its position as a regional frontrunner in the pursuit of sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient energy systems by hosting the 12th Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP) Bioenergy Week in Kampala.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Bioenergy for a Just & Inclusive Energy Transition,” the conference underscores Uganda’s growing commitment to climate-smart solutions, including its newly launched biofuels blending programme and strengthened partnerships with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

These efforts align national policy with global climate goals, with a strong focus on energy justice, rural resilience, and a greener future for all. Speaking during the opening session on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Serena Hotel, Yergalem Taages Beraki, FAO Representative in Uganda, emphasised that bioenergy—renewable energy derived from biomass—is no longer a conversation for the future, but a priority today.

“Bioenergy holds the power to diversify farmer incomes, drive climate resilience, and decarbonise the entire agrifood system. At FAO, we see it as central to achieving better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and ultimately, a better life,” Taages said.

Adding that: “Through our Climate Change Strategy and GBEP leadership, we are not just promoting renewable energy—we’re building knowledge systems and frameworks that equip countries like Uganda to sustainably harvest energy from their soils, crops, and waste.”

H.E. Mauro Massoni, Italian Ambassador to Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda, reaffirmed Italy’s longstanding support for GBEP since its founding in 2006. He described bioenergy as more than a technical solution but a transformative force for development.

“Sustainability must be the compass guiding all bioenergy efforts. From feedstock to final use, every step must uphold the values of equity, climate integrity, and food security. That’s what makes GBEP more than a partnership but a movement,” said Ambassador Massoni.

Delivering a keynote on behalf of Eng. Irene Pauline Bateebe, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, and Assistant Commissioner Felix Okurut highlighted Uganda’s strategic membership in GBEP and its collaboration with FAO.

“Our partnership on forest management and clean charcoal technologies is a bold step toward streamlining the entire biomass energy value chain. We are not merely adopting technology—we are reforming institutional frameworks and empowering households with cleaner, smarter energy choices,” Okurut stated.

Okurut cited ongoing initiatives such as the establishment of energy woodlots and the promotion of efficient carbonisation methods to enhance the sustainable charcoal value chain in Uganda.

Energy and Mineral Development Minister Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa reinforced Uganda’s resolve to ensure no one is left behind in the energy transition, especially vulnerable populations such as refugees and host communities.

“Access to clean energy is not a luxury—it’s a human right. Our policies and strategies are designed with the most vulnerable in mind. We are blending petrol with bioethanol not just to reduce emissions but to signal our unwavering commitment to a resilient, inclusive, and science-driven bioenergy sector,” she said.

Nankabirwa urged regional collaboration as the only path to a just transition. “This Bioenergy Week must become a platform for action-oriented partnerships that work for Africa’s people, ecosystems, and economies.”

According to the Ministry, at least 15,000 households across the country have installed the bioenergy systems, and there is a target to achieve 50,000 households in the next 10 years.

FAO reports that agrifood systems today account for 30% of global energy use and contribute 31% of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, nearly 685 million people still lack access to electricity, while 2.1 billion people rely on unsafe cooking methods, with severe environmental and health impacts.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its World Energy Outlook 2024, warns that global conflicts, such as the Russia–Ukraine war and tensions in the Middle East, continue to threaten energy security. The report calls for a broad transformation of energy systems—one that includes cleaner fuels, resilient supply chains, and reduced dependency on fossil-based infrastructure.

“A comprehensive approach to energy security must now extend beyond traditional fuels to encompass the resilience of clean energy systems,” the IEA states.

As global energy markets grow increasingly fragile, Uganda, and neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania, among others, offer a compelling blueprint for Africa: a bioenergy model rooted in local solutions, anchored by policy, and elevated through global solidarity.

