UEDCL tasks cultural leaders to fight bush burning in northern Uganda

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has enlisted cultural leaders in Acholi, Lango, and Madi sub-regions to spearhead community sensitization against bush burning, a practice the company says is increasingly destroying electricity infrastructure.

Since taking over electricity distribution from Umeme Limited last year, UEDCL reports significant losses in northern Uganda caused by bush fires deliberately set by communities during the dry season.

At least 47 electricity poles have been burnt this season across Acholi and parts of Madi, including areas in Amuru, Adjumani, and Gulu City, resulting in major financial losses and prolonged power interruptions for consumers.

Speaking at a press conference in Gulu City on Tuesday, Jonan Kiiza, Head of Communication and Corporate Affairs at UEDCL, said the company has launched a new round of community engagements, focusing on working through cultural institutions to influence behavioral change.

The initiative begun February 10 in Acholi Subregion with the aim of “winning their hearts” to sensitize local communities to protect electricity poles.

Although bush burning and destruction of electricity infrastructure attract heavy penalties under the amended Electricity Act of 2022, including fines of up to Shs1 billion or imprisonment of up to 15 years, Kiiza emphasized that UEDCL prefers prevention through awareness.

He called on community members, supported by local leaders, to end bush burning, which has repeatedly destroyed infrastructure and cost taxpayers millions in repairs, maintenance, and replacement.

As part of the campaign dubbed “Anti-Bush Burning Campaign,” UEDCL is partnering with cultural leaders in Acholi, Lango, and West Nile to become ambassadors for safe electricity infrastructure.

Cost of Infrastructure Damage Paul Ssempiira Ssewava, Head of Commercial and Operations Services at UEDCL, explained that replacing a single electricity pole costs between 1 million and 2.5 million shillings, excluding man-hours, transport, and other costs.

He noted that replacing the poles burnt over the weekend in Customs Corner, Bardege-Layibi Division, Gulu City, three in total, cut off electricity to 1,600 clients, took 15 hours to restore, and resulted in a loss of 38 million shillings in sales.

Okello Okuna, Minister of Information at the Acholi Cultural Institution, welcomed UEDCL’s initiative, noting that it aligns with their own campaign discouraging what some consider a cultural practice of bush burning during the dry season.

“As Ker Kwaro, we really welcome, we have also been discouraging people from burning bushes…So we want to discourage people from this wanton burning of bushes,” he said.

In addition to bush burning, UEDCL reports increased cases of vandalism of electricity equipment.

Since April last year, 67 suspects have been arrested for vandalizing electricity infrastructure, 17 have been formally charged, and eight were convicted and jailed early this year.

In some communities, burning bushes during the dry season has been a long-standing tradition. It is sometimes seen as a way to clear land after harvest.

Farmers often burn dry vegetation to clear fields quickly for planting, and bush burning is sometimes used to get rid of crop residues, weeds, or pests.

Controlled bushfires are occasionally used to refresh grazing pastures for livestock. However, when fires are uncontrolled, they can spread and damage infrastructure.

While bush burning has practical and cultural roots, the problem arises when it is uncontrolled near human settlements, roads, and electricity lines, causing power outages, infrastructure damage, and safety hazards, which is exactly what UEDCL is trying to prevent.

URN