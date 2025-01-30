UECCC to break ground for ORIO mini hydro power project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Energy Credit Capitalisation Company (UECCC) has secured a grant of €13.1 million to develop nine mini hydro power sites as part of a single rural electrification project. The initiative is funded by the Netherlands Government’s ORIO Infrastructure Fund (now known as “Invest International”) and co-financed by the Government of Uganda. UECCC has been designated as the implementing agency for the project

At the end of the ORIO mini hydro power project cycle, it is expected that 71,081 households and 2,300 Small and Medium size Enterprises (SMEs) in rural Western Uganda will be connected to electricity.

The ORIO mini hydro power project entails construction of nine (9) mini hydro power plants (combined capacity of 6.7 MW) and construction of a local distribution network (288 KM) in the project area as well as connecting up-to 71,081 households in the project area (Kasese, Bushenyi, Mitooma, Hoima, Kabarole, Bunyangabu and Bundibugyo Districts) as a single project.

The small plants provide a captive, stable and reliable source of power for rural electrification in the project area, which mitigates the challenges of wheeling power over long distances. The basis for selecting the project sites was high social return in terms of rural electrification and not commercial viability. The project is designed to respond to GoU policies including the National Development Plan III (NDP III) and priority programs towards increased access to electricity for rural electrification.

“Following the signing of contracts with two contractors who will implement the project; (HNAC Technology Co. Ltd from the People’s Republic of China for the Civil and Hydro-mechanical works and Ossberger GmbH from Germany for the design, manufacture, supply and install the Electro-mechanical works of the Project), UECCC will have a groundbreaking ceremony in Mitooma district. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development team will be led by the Minister, Dr. Canon Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu and the Chief Guest will be the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Right Honourable Thomas Tayebwa”, said the UECCC Managing Director, Roy Nyamutale Baguma.

To date, all Project Affected Persons (PAPs) have been fully compensated, and primary residents have been resettled in the newly constructed resettlement houses. This Project will significantly contribute to socio-economic transformation and improved livelihoods in Uganda. We look forward to working with all the key stakeholders within the Renewable Energy Eco System to ensure that it is successfully implemented.