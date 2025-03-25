UDB unveil RISE program to facilitate sustainable development

The RISE platform enables financial institutions to create demand for sustainable finance by turning societal, economic, and environmental challenges into transformational business opportunities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On March 20, the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) launched the Reshaping Industries for a Sustainable Economy (RISE) Program, an initiative that is expected to transform the way the Bank deploys its resources within the economy.

The RISE Program delivers a groundbreaking solution to address modern-day challenges, diversify the economy, and establish high-tech, high-value-added, high-income, and truly green businesses and projects. It focuses on developing a sustainable local industrial base through the power of crowds. It is about creating and funding “Change the World” businesses and projects.

The RISE platform enables financial institutions to create demand for sustainable finance by turning key societal, economic, and environmental challenges into transformational business opportunities.

Patricia Ojangole, the managing director of UDB, revealed that under the RISE Platform, UDB will be able to deploy its loans, advances, and investment portfolio through exploiting science and technology, revolutionizing business models, fueling innovation in the economy and igniting corporate and start-up entrepreneurship to fast-track socio-economic transformation that is environmentally and climate-friendly.

“At a time where countries are not only focusing on development but sustainable development which meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations, the financial sector must play a catalytic role towards making this future possible,” Ojangole said.

“Creating a more sustainable future requires an all-hands-on-deck approach from all actors and financing is a key lever to influence sustainable outcomes. RISE presents a unique opportunity for us as UDB and all the other stakeholders, to incentivize the transition through agreeing to lend to, invest in and insure businesses that manage their nature risks and impacts,” she added.

Align with NDP IV

RISE’s aspirations are consistent with the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) theme of sustainable industrialization for inclusive growth, employment and sustainable wealth creation. The government has embarked on an ambitious strategy to grow Uganda’s economy tenfold, from US$50 billion to US$500 billion by the year 2040. This strategy focuses on agro-industrialization, science, technology, and innovation among others as catalysts for this growth.

At the launch of RISE, Arshad Rab, CEO and Chairman, the International Council of Sustainability Standards for Value-Driven Financial Institutions noted that while there is consensus on development that is sustainable, nations need to make deliberate efforts to bring these aspirations to fruition.

“The private sector will play an important role in redefining business as usual, helping to support the transition from exploiting nature to restoring nature. RISE will bring together actors from multiple sectors to help drive investment and lending practices that serve the people and the planet,” Rab said.

He said the RISE platform will create an ecosystem in which agritech companies, scientists, the engineering community, tech startups, investors, financial institutions, energy tech providers, government agencies, and policymakers will drive innovative solutions that are environmentally and climate-friendly.

In the case of the agricultural sector which employs in excess of 72% of Uganda’s population and contributed about 24.1% to the GDP in 2024, RISE will seek to build a technology ecosystem to enable a shift from unsustainable to sustainable agricultural and food industry.