UCE results out next week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Results of the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) that were expected to be released on Friday, will instead come out next week.

Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) Principal Public Relations Officer Jennifer Kalule-Musamba said in a statement today that results will not come out tomorrow as many on social media were predicting.

“It has come to our attention that there is mis-information making rounds on social media platforms regarding the release date for the #UCE2024 results. The public is hereby informed that the 2024 UCE results shall NOT be released on Friday February 7th, as alleged on some platforms,” Kalule-Musumba said.