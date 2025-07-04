UCC to enforce order in telecommunications infrastructure

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) moves to reorganise communication infrastructure installations that it says are a shabby sight in urban areas.

The scenario is a result of failure or refusal by communications companies to adopt infrastructure sharing systems, which would otherwise reduce the necessity to install poles, cables and other equipment by individual companies.

Urban areas in Uganda have, in recent years, experienced a rapid expansion of internet services, with the increase in the number of service providers and projects resulting in an increase in installations of equipment.

“While high-speed internet is crucial for modern living, the shabby appearance of our urban neighbourhoods, littered with unkempt clusters of poles and wires, raises concerns about order and aesthetics,” says Nyombi Thembo, the Executive Director, UCC.

“It is vital to explore how we can balance the roll out of telecommunication infrastructure and orderly urban living,” he adds.

In 2021, UCC introduced Infrastructure Deployment and Sharing Guidelines to provide a framework for telecom operators to share essential infrastructure, such as poles, ducts, and underground cabling.

Unfortunately, the regulator says, compliance has been inconsistent. In some spots, as many as ten poles are installed by different companies, with others planted around electricity poles, making the situation even shabbier and posing safety risks to residents and road users.

UCC has now initiated audits to identify areas plagued by this challenge with a view to encouraging consolidation of such installations by the Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

It is also implementing stricter technical standards regarding pole installation, including height, spacing, trenching, and cable tagging.

“These measures will not only improve safety but also enhance the visual appearance of our cities.

Furthermore, the introduction of infrastructure mapping based on a Geographical Information System (GIS) aims to promote transparency and ensure the efficient tracking of ongoing projects,” Thembo says.

A multi-stakeholder high-level working group has been established, comprising chief executives from various agencies, including the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U), Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), and leading telecom operators.

This group collaborates on strategies to streamline infrastructure installations by encouraging and coordinating infrastructure sharing.

UCC is also promoting the use of underground techniques, where burying the infrastructure is deemed safer and cleaner.

“Here, a collaborative effort involving stakeholders such as the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Ministry of Works and Transport, National Water and others in the same category has ensured coordinated planning of infrastructure developments such as road construction, drainage channels, as well as underground telecommunication corridors,” Thembo says.

In 2024, stakeholders from the Internet Service Provider (ISP) community contributed to designing these underground corridors to accommodate the needs of telecommunication services, starting with Kampala and the surrounding metropolitan areas of Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi.

According to UCC, many providers are already harnessing the benefits of aggregated underground networks, promoting a “carpooling model” for infrastructure.

This approach not only reduces costs but also keeps our urban spaces clean and organised, and exemplifies the collaborative spirit that is essential for sustainable urban development.

The UCC ED urges service providers to enhance collaboration to address the clutter of telecommunication infrastructure, as enforcement of regulations alone cannot be sufficient.

“By promoting a ‘share more, dig less’ mentality, we can maintain a balance between unimpeded connectivity and the aesthetic integrity of our cities,” he says.

The steps being taken to promote telecommunication infrastructure sharing, including the development of underground corridors, herald “a future where connectivity doesn’t come at the expense of our city’s beauty”.

“Together, we can navigate the complexities of our evolving telecommunications landscape, while ensuring that our cities remain vibrant and orderly spaces for their residents,” he says.

