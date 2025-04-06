UCC Kabale struggles to attract students amid infrastructure, funding challenges

KABALE, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda College of Commerce (UCC) Kabale is facing a sharp decline in student enrollment, a concern attributed to growing competition and dilapidated infrastructure. Established in 1983 under the government of President Milton Obote to extend business-focused tertiary education to western Uganda, UCC Kabale once boasted over 1,500 students. Today, enrollment stands at just 650.

Speaking on Saturday during celebrations to mark 42 years since the institution’s founding, Principal Bernard Nuwagira blamed the dwindling numbers on increased competition from other institutions offering similar academic programs. He also cited the poor state of the college’s infrastructure as a possible deterrent for prospective students. “Our students’ enrollment has dropped… Our structures are not attractive, and we need at least 3 billion shillings to improve them,” Nuwagira said.

He further noted that the current 60,000 shillings given to government-sponsored students during internship under the new curriculum is insufficient, proposing it be increased to 150,000 shillings.

His concerns were echoed by Henry Rwaganika, Chairperson of the Institution’s Governing Council, and Rolings Matsiko, Chairperson of the Alumni Forum. They said several college buildings have leaking roofs, and inadequate accommodation has forced some students to look elsewhere.

They also criticized limited funding for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), saying it fails to attract students. They advocated for the institution to be allowed to award degrees, which could boost its competitiveness.

In response, Samuel Bagombeka, an official from the TVET Division at the Ministry of Education and Sports who represented Commissioner Loy Abaine, acknowledged the challenges but encouraged the institution to focus on quality rather than quantity. “You participate in identifying key needs like a hostel… The government has no funding, but alumni can play a critical role,” he said.

Bagombeka also urged administrators to analyze the new curriculum and introduce programs that align with its objectives. Godfrey Nyakahuma, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner, read a speech on behalf of State Minister for Trade David Bahati. In it, Bahati recognized the role of UCC in promoting education in the region and assured stakeholders that he is aware of the institution’s plight. “We also recognize the critical role UCC has played in skilling youth with various skills,” Bahati noted.

To help address the technology gap, alumni launched a drive to secure 70 computers for the institution. Minister Bahati pledged to contribute five computers to the cause.

*****

URN