UCC cracks down on vulgarity in music

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Amid increasing public concern over indecency in music and public performances, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has intensified efforts to enforce regulations aimed at safeguarding the nation’s moral and cultural values.

In a press conference following a stakeholders’ dialogue hosted by the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) on December 9, UCC outlined measures to address the surge in offensive content in music, videos, and live performances.

Nyombi Thembo, UCC’s Executive Director, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to regulating content on broadcasting platforms and public entertainment. “Songs and other creative works that contain veiled words, statements, and actions detrimental to the moral and cultural fabric of society have no place on our airwaves,” Thembo stated.

Citing Section 31 of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, the Minimum Broadcasting Standards, and the Uganda Communications (Content) Regulations 2019, UCC directed broadcasters to immediately cease airing songs deemed profane and sexually explicit. Among those flagged are Enkudi, Dooze, Okwepiicha, Enyama, and Omunio by artists Lil Pazo and Gravity Omutujju.

“These songs violate regulations that prohibit profanity and indecent content. They are detrimental to public morality and cannot be tolerated,” Thembo emphasized. The crackdown extends beyond broadcasting. UCC has condemned provocative and offensive live performances, some of which have embarrassed audiences, including children. Such incidents, the Commission argues, pose a significant threat to social order.

Under the Stage Plays and Public Entertainment Act Cap 49 and the Stage Plays and Public Entertainment Rules of 2019, all public performances require prior authorization from UCC. “Any individual or entity that stages performances without the necessary permits will face severe penalties, including possible prosecution,” warned Thembo.

Despite past sensitization efforts, UCC expressed disappointment over the persistent disregard for regulatory guidelines. Previous warnings, including letters issued in 2021 and 2023, have largely been ignored, prompting the Commission to adopt stricter measures. To ensure compliance, UCC is collaborating with stakeholders such as the UNCC, Uganda National Musicians Federation, Uganda Musicians Association, United National Event Promoters Association (UNEPA), and the Uganda Police Force. These partnerships aim to raise awareness about legal requirements while setting standards for acceptable content.

UCC has called on the public and media to report violations, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to safeguard Uganda’s cultural and moral integrity. “Let us work together to ensure that our children and future generations grow up in an environment free from vulgar and obscene content,” said Thembo. The Commission has launched investigations into offensive content and performances to identify offenders. Artists, broadcasters, and event organizers found in violation of the law will face sanctions. The crackdown has drawn mixed reactions. While some applaud the initiative as necessary to uphold public morality, others caution that it could stifle artistic expression. Nevertheless, UCC remains resolute, stressing the need for accountability within Uganda’s entertainment industry.

This development follows UCC’s October 16, 2024, press release titled “Inappropriate and Offensive Content on Media Platforms”, which highlighted growing concerns over vulgarity in media. The UNCC has pledged continued support in regulating the creative arts industry.

“We will work hand in hand with all concerned parties to ensure that concerts and public entertainment events comply with the law,” Thembo affirmed, underscoring UCC’s commitment to fostering responsible creativity while protecting societal values.

URN