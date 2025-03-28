UBOS visit Bulange, show their map with Buganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has clarified that Buganda has not been removed from the Uganda map.

Fred Ssenono, the Acting Deputy Executive Director of UBOS, explained that UBOS has a Memorandum of Understanding with Buganda Kingdom to ensure accurate statistics are gathered within the kingdom. He added that during the recently concluded National Census, UBOS worked closely with Buganda Kingdom to ensure its success.

Ssenono said that there is no plan to remove Buganda from the map, noting that Buganda is an established region that can only be altered by the Constitution.

The visit by UBOS to Bulange follows reports on social media in which photos where Buganda had been replaced on the Ugandan map were making rounds. The map indicated that Buganda had been described as Central North and Central South.

He also said the map making rounds on social media is a creation of social media and from UBOS.

Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, the Minister of Information in the Buganda Kingdom, hailed UBOS for the clarification and assured the Kingdom that it can’t be removed from the map.

He called on citizens to fact-check information before sharing it and to avoid confusion.

***

URN