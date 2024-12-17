UBOS transfers 60,247 census tablets to ICT Ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has transferred 60,247 of 120,000 census tablets it bought this year, to the Ministry of ICT for use in other government operations.

The bureau however refrained from commenting on where the remaining devices are. Chris Mukiza, the UBOS Executive Director, declined to answer questions, stating, “I will not answer any questions,” when asked about the remaining tablets.

The handover is part of the government’s plan to repurpose the gadgets for use in various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). The government had spent 132 billion Shillings on the tablets, plus an additional 23.7 billion Shillings in taxes. Following the census, it was reported that many tablets were left in the hands of enumerators for various reasons, leading UBOS to promise the recovery of all devices.

Amina Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, acknowledged the successful collaboration among the MDAs during the handover. She emphasized that sharing these resources helps cut operational costs in government projects.

Zawedde also noted that the timing of the transfer coincides with preparations for the upcoming general elections. The tablets will be used during the electoral process and to support the Parish Development Model (PDM) program, which has faced shortages in data collection devices, posing a risk to its success.

UBOS had initially planned to transfer 57,764 tablets, but the number was later increased to 60,247. According to Mukiza, 36,000 tablets were given to the Electoral Commission for electoral duties, while 350 were allocated to Operation Wealth Creation. The rest were distributed to the Ministry of Local Government for its various programs, including the Parish Development Model.

The PDM Information Systems (PDMIS) received 21,434 tablets, with each parish receiving two devices. Sub-county Community Development Officers (CDOs) were assigned 1,496 tablets, Town Council CDOs received 580, City Division CDOs 25, District IT Officers 181, and Statisticians 181.

Mukiza noted that while the Electoral Commission received 36,000 tablets, it still requires an additional 12,000 to meet its full operational needs. He also highlighted that the different agencies will need to purchase compatible software for their respective tasks.

This redistribution of tablets reflects the government’s strategy to optimize resources, but challenges remain. The unaccounted-for devices and the cost of purchasing compatible software could hinder the efficiency of these efforts. As Uganda prepares for general elections and continues with the implementation of the PDM, ensuring that the tablets are properly accounted for and effectively utilized will be crucial for the success of these initiatives.

URN