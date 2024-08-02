UBL launches cash prize ‘Laga Swagga’ campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) unveiled its highly anticipated consumer promotion, “Laga Swagga,” on Wednesday, promising to reward over 400 lucky consumers with a staggering 1 billion shillings in cash prizes over 12 weeks. The launch event, held at the glamorous Silver Springs Hotel, was graced by distributors, consumers, media, and UBL executives.

“Laga Swagga,” which translates to “show off your style,” is more than just a promotion; it’s a celebration of UBL’s loyal consumers. The campaign, running from August to October, will see daily and weekly cash prizes up for grabs. To participate, consumers need to purchase select UBL products including Uganda Waragi Premium, Coconut and Lemon and Ginger, Bond 7, Gilbeys, or V&A and send an SMS with a unique code found under the cap to 6688.

Each submission also enters consumers into a weekly televised draw to win up to UGX 50 million, broadcast every Thursday evening on NBS, NTV, Bukedde TV, and Galaxy TV.

“We are thrilled to launch Laga Swagga, a campaign that embodies our commitment to connecting with our consumers across Uganda,” said Robert Nsibirwa, Marketing Manager Spirits at UBL.

“This promotion is a testament to our appreciation for our loyal customers, and we are excited to see the joy it will bring to their lives,”

The campaign will feature weekly televised draws, broadcast on major TV stations, where lucky winners will stand a chance to win up to UGX 50 million. To ensure transparency and fairness, Ernst and Young have been appointed as the independent audit firm for the promotion.

“We believe that Laga Swagga will not only benefit our consumers but also contribute to the country’s socio-economic growth by boosting the spirits industry,” added Nsibirwa.

Distributors were equally excited about the campaign, as it allowed them to win stock worth UGX 1 million based on sales performance.

The launch event culminated in the handover of the first cash prizes worth Shs 1.5 million to three lucky winners, setting the tone for the excitement and anticipation that will undoubtedly characterize the next 12 weeks.

As the Laga Swagga campaign unfolds, it promises to be a thrilling journey filled with excitement, rewards, and unforgettable moments for UBL consumers across the nation.