UBL launches 2025 festive gifting

Personalized Hampers & Premium Editions Take Center Stage

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has unveiled its 2025 festive gifting campaign, themed “Our brands are the ultimate gift for a cheerful season,” introducing a fresh element of personalization where customers can now engrave or label gift hampers with a name or company logo at no cost.

This innovation embeds customization into the purchase journey, allowing consumers to order branded hampers and request bespoke engraving or labeling – free of charge – demonstrating the brand’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for its customers.

The campaign features three specially curated package lines; corporate hampers designed for businesses gifting to staff or clients; family bundles crafted for home celebrations and intimate gatherings; and party packs intended for event hosts, complete with spirits, mixers, bar setups, and support from trained mixologists and hostesses.

Standout executions include Johnnie Walker engraved bottles, Tanqueray gift sets bundled with branded glassware, Baileys’ dessert hampers, and the unveiling of exclusive single malt whiskies; Clynelish, Lagavulin 21, and Singleton 21 – bringing luxury and rarity to the seasonal offer.

Speaking at the campaign unveiling that took place at the brewery in Port Bell – Luzira, the Uganda Breweries Head of Commercial Operations, Robert Obat reiterated the company’s aim to amplify special occasions for everyone especially during a merry making season like the Christmas Season promises.

“This season, we want every UBL gift to carry not just quality, but a personal touch. By offering free engraving and labeling, we’re empowering customers to make their gifts meaningful. From corporate partners to families celebrating at home, these personalized hampers reflect our promise to create memorable moments and deepen the connection between our brands and the people we serve.” She said.

To ensure broad reach, UBL has partnered with major hypermarkets including Carrefour and Capital Shoppers, along with e-commerce platforms such as Jumia, while Glovo handles safe and timely delivery.

This campaign reinforces UBL’s positioning as a trusted lifestyle partner, conveying key messages that their brands make perfect festive gifts, that there is something for every kind of customer (from individuals and families to corporate clients) and that with this campaign, their bond with consumers deepens by delivering quality, personalized, and extraordinary experiences.