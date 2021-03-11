U.S. reports over 3.2 mln child COVID-19 cases

Over 63,000 new child COVID-19 cases were reported last week

Washington, U.S. | Xinhua | Over 3.2 million children in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to a latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

A total of 3,231,836 child COVID-19 cases had been reported across the country as of March 4, and children represented 13.2 percent of all confirmed cases, according to the report.

The overall rate was 4,294 cases per 100,000 children in the population.

Over 63,000 new child COVID-19 cases were reported last week. This marked the seventh consecutive week with a decline in new cases, according to the AAP.

Over the two weeks from Feb. 18 to March 4, there were 127,826 new child COVID-19 cases reported across the country, a 4 percent increase in the total child cases.

Children accounted for 1.3 percent to 3 percent of total reported hospitalizations, and 0 to 0.19 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, said the report.

“At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects,” the AAP said in the report.

Xinhua