Police have used “Fog Reveal” to search hundreds of billions of records from 250 million mobile devices
New York, U.S. | Xinhua | U.S. police agencies, without search warrants, have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool to follow people’s movements, a U.S. media outlet has reported.
According to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press, police have used “Fog Reveal” to search hundreds of billions of records from 250 million mobile devices, and harnessed the data to create location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life.”
The application, sold by Virginia-based Fog Data Science LLC, has been used to follow the devices through their advertising IDs and unique numbers assigned to each device, which can be traced to users’ homes and workplaces to help police establish pattern-of-life analyses, according to the report earlier this month.
Privacy advocates voiced concern that it violates the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects against unreasonable search and seizure.
It’s a contradictory measure especially in a country deemed the hotbed of democracy. Governments the world are leviathans. Monstrous sea animals that are created by the population yet the come back and haunt these very people in far reaching overbearing moves. It’s a shame.