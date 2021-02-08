U.S. film and TV union bars Trump from future re-admission

Los Angeles, U.S. | Xinhua | The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) passed a resolution preemptively denying any potential re-admission applications by former U.S. President Donald Trump, said the union Sunday.

The resolution, passed in a Zoom videoconference on Saturday by the union’s National Board, cites the same concerns that prompted the initial disciplinary charges against Trump, “notably his antagonism of the union’s journalist members and disregard for the values and integrity of the union.”

“Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris in a statement.

“It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all,” Carteris added.

Trump had been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1989. The union represents approximately 160,000 film and television actors, journalists, artists and other media professionals.

SAG-AFTRA’s national board, while meeting in a special session last month, found “probable cause” that Trump had “violated the union’s Constitution,” and ordered the matter to be heard by SAG-AFTRA’s Disciplinary Committee. The charges cite the now-former U.S. president’s role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and his “sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”

Trump announced on Thursday to resign from SAG-AFTRA, on the eve of a hearing set by the union’s disciplinary committee. Trump said in a letter to the union that he knew the disciplinary committee of the union could revoke his membership, but “Who cares!” His action provoked a two-word response from the union immediately: “Thank you.”

