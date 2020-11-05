Two security guards arrested over murder, robbery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two security guards attached to Senaca security company have been arrested over the alleged murder and robbery of an unspecified amount of money in Mukono.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the guards whose names have been concealed are suspected to have participated in murder and robbery at Dembe factory in Nama sub county in Mukono district.

Police on Monday found Vincent Onen, who was guarding the factory alongside the two suspects, strangled to death.

Onen’s murder was registered on SD REF 02/02/11/2020 and CRB 1239/2020. Police suspect Onen’s killers climbed over a perimeter wall at around 3 am.

“Brief facts indicate that on 2/11/2020 between 3:00 am and 3:25 am, four unidentified suspects gained access into the factory premises by climbing over the perimeter fence. Upon gaining access into the premises, they strangled one of the guards, tied him up and then broke into the factory finance section and took a safe containing an unspecified amount of money,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police were able to know the number of thugs that raided the factory and killed Onen by reviewing the Closed Circuit Television -CCTV cameras.

Based on CCTV, police believe the suspects knew exactly where the safe was located.

Police said the security guards are in custody and are aiding in investigations since the thugs captured by CCTVs haven’t been picked.

URN