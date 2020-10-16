Two parliamentary candidates in Mbale arrested for holding processions

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested two parliamentary candidates in Mbale City for holding processions.

They are the Forum for Democratic Change’s Isaac Nabende, who is vying for the Industrial City Division seat in Mbale City and National Resistance Movenment-NRM party candidate John Faith Magolo contesting for the Bungokho North County seat.

Nabende was arrested in Mbale around the Mbale Central Police Station with eight of his supporters shortly after he was nominated.

While Dr Magoola was arrested along Court road with a big crowd of people. According to Police, the two been charged with unlawful processions and acting in a manner likely to spread an infectious disease.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson says that Magoola was later released on police bond, while Nabende is still held at Mbale Police Station.

14 candidates have so far been nominated to represent Mbale City in Parliament for both the Woman MP seat and the directly elected seats.

