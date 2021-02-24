Two more charged over murder of Amuru police informer

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two more people believed to be prime suspects in the gruesome murder of a police informer in Amuru district have been arrested. Denis Okot and Bosco Obwoya were picked up over the weekend from their hideout in Pabbo sub county following a tip-off. The suspects are locked up at Pabbo police station on accusations of murdering Geoffrey Apuke, a resident of Guru Guru parish. Apuke was found dead days after being confronted by the suspects on allegations of reporting their criminal activities to the police and disorganizing their plots.

Apuke’s lifeless body was found along Otici junction on January 25, 2021, with deep cuts on the knee, head, arms and neck. Whistleblowers told police that the two are part of notorious criminal gangs dubbed ‘’Mapari-meni and Abud Squad’’ that have been terrorizing the areas of Lamogi sub county over the years.

The informers who weren’t named for security reasons said the suspects were trying to flee to Apaa township. The arrest of the suspects brings to four the number of people arrested in connection to the murder. The others are Richard Okello and Johnson Oryema who were arrested last week and remanded by the court on murder charges.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region police spokesperson says the suspects have also been charged with murder and will appear before the court.

Simon Onen Kapep, the Olwal trading security and defense secretary where the informer was killed says youths numbering over 200 have caused panic and unrest in the community. He disclosed that several cases of housebreaks, assault, defilement, rape and robberies have been registered in the area.

Last week, Amuru Resident District Police Commander Geoffrey Osborn Oceng convened a security meeting with local leaders and the community of Lamogi sub county over the unbecoming behaviour of the criminal gangs. Atkinson Ojara, the Lamogi sub county chairperson says out caution and amidst fear by residents, movements especially within Olwal and Guru Guru trading centres have been restricted to 5 pm in the evening for safety reasons.

URN