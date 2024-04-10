Two dead, 26 injured along Jinja-Kampala highway

Buikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Ssezibwa has today confirmed the death of two people involved in yesterday’s accident along the Jinja-Kampala highway.

It is alleged that, the driver of a loadedf box body truck bearing registration number; UBH 059F driving from Kampala direction rammed into commuter vehicles, leading to dozens of casualties.

The accident occurred at Kaganda in Njeru municipality, along the Jinja-Kampala highway.

One person died on the spot and was ferried to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary, while the other one died during management at the Jinja hospital.

The head of emergency response at Red Cross in Jinja city, Deus Niyobyose says that some of the casualties were critically injured and they commandeered two ambulances, backed by private individuals chipping in to rescue lives.

Niyobyose says that the 26 casualties were triaged at both Jinja hospital and St. Francis healthcare services respectively, where all of them are out of danger and registering progressive recovery.

Meanwhile, Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, Hellen Butoto blames the accident on speeding, stressing that the two commuter vehicles involved were attempting to overtake a struggling truck from a narrow point in the highway, adjacent to a valley position and the clash came along as all the drivers struggled to keep on the road.

Butoto says that their traffic teams are still analysing available documentations to ascertain the identities of the deceased, coupled with making phone calls, aimed at linking the casualties to their relatives to ensure quality care throughout the healing processes.

Meanwhile, Kato Kairu, a rider of motorcycle with registration number; UFA 381J has been confirmed dead after ramming into a drainage system in Kagoma C area along the Jinja-Kamuli highway.

The deceased have been taken to Buwenge health center IV mortuary for postmortem.

******

URN