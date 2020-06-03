Two arrested over death of UPDF sergeant

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have been arrested for killing Sergeant Samson Emoding, a soldier of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF who was attached to the Engineering Brigade in Magamaga. Emoding was killed over the weekend and his body dumped on railway slippers in Magamaga trading centre, Mayuge district.

His body was found with wounds on the neck, hands and legs. Preliminary police findings indicate that the deceased could have been battered before he was strangled and his body dumped along the railway line.

The Busoga Region UPDF Spokesperson, George Musinguzi, says that the joint security team comprising the army and police officers have so far arrested two suspects.

James Mubi, the Busoga East Region police spokesperson, says detectives have mounted a search for other suspects who still at large. Mubi says police have also deployed officers to intensify patrols to stem the increasing crime rates during the curfew.

*******

URN