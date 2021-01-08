Twitter allows Trump back, he concedes defeat

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Twitter has lifted the suspension on US President Donald Trump’s account, and he has used the opportunity to concede defeat and promise a smooth transition.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” he said in the video he has just posted.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders,” he said.

“America is and must always be a nation of law and order.”

“Now the Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

President elect Joe Biden had demanded a day earlier that Trump comes out clearly to condemn the raid on the Capitol by his supporters.

