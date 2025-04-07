Twelve dead in Bugiri trailer-drone accident

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twelve people died in an accident on Sunday night at Lwaba Village, Kapyanga Sub-county, Bugiri District, along the Jinja–Malaba highway. The incident, which occurred around 9:20 p.m., involved a drone taxi, registration number UBQ 772A, traveling from Kampala to Tororo, and a trailer carrying a container, registration number KBM 175S, heading from Malaba to Kampala.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident was caused by a boda boda rider attempting to overtake the trailer. In a bid to avoid hitting the rider, the trailer collided with the taxi, causing the container to fall on the vehicle. Nine people died at the scene, while one more succumbed to injuries as seven others were rushed to the hospital.

Two additional fatalities, believed to be the boda boda passengers, were confirmed. The Toyota Hiace, commonly known as a “drone,” was completely crushed. The identity of the driver is still unknown, and the motorcycle’s registration number remains unidentified.

Among the six injured is the trailer driver, all of whom were taken to Bugiri Hospital for treatment. Busoga East Police spokesperson Michael Kafayo confirmed that two more bodies were recovered from beneath the container, raising the death toll to twelve. It is suspected that these may have been women who were on the boda boda. The bodies of the deceased are currently at Bugiri Hospital, pending postmortem examinations.

***

URN