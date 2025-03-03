Tusker toasts to tourism with inaugural Sauce of the Nile Fest

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The banks of the River Nile came alive with the first-ever Tusker Sauce of the Nile Fest at the weekend. Held at the breathtaking Nile Park Resort in Jinja, this event fused Uganda’s rich cultural heritage with a dose of premium entertainment.

As the sun dipped below the horizon of the Nile, the festival kicked off with the electrifying Emmanice DJ set, setting the tone for a night of non-stop revelry. Hypeman MC Tender’s commanding voice drew partygoers to the riverside, where the Nile’s serene beauty met the pulsating energy of the revellers flocking in.

“This was the perfect stage to bring people together to celebrate life’s bold, refreshing moments and to showcase Jinja’s beauty with premium experiences that resonate with our consumers,” said Peter Ekwang, the project lead from Tusker Lager. “We have always been a brand that celebrates heritage, community and unforgettable good times. This festival aims to combine Uganda’s rich culture with premium entertainment, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Nile.”

To ensure the good times never stopped, revellers enjoyed massive discounts on drinks throughout the festival with irresistible offers that kept the energy high and the party going well into the wee hours, as attendees toasted under the stars.

From the performers, Emma Sax delivered a captivating instrumental session, followed by musical mashups that blended traditional sounds with modern beats, featuring iconic tracks like Fred Ssebatta’s “Dolle yo Mwanda” and Mercy Crow’s “Omuzimu gwa Nankya.” Later urban sensations, Lagum, Max Noir and Kohen Jaycee brought a new-age sound, captivating the audience with their contemporary music catalogues.

Eastern Uganda’s rap scene shone bright with upcoming artiste, Macho Pound’s freestyle, which thrilled the crowd. The tempo soared as Emmanice DJ turned up the heat, sending the audience into a frenzy as they seamlessly switched from traditional Ugandan dance moves to the infectious grooves of Amapiano routines. A heartfelt Mowzey Tribute added a poignant note, honoring the legend while uniting the crowd in shared nostalgia.

The festival is looking to extend the impact beyond entertainment, significantly benefiting the local community and businesses in Jinja. “Through our partnership with the Naluubale Foundation, we’re also ensuring the community thrives long after the music fades. It’s a win for Jinja’s economy and its people,” Ekwang emphasized.

Tusker Lager’s long-term goal is to tap into the tourism potential of Jinja and establish the Tusker Sauce of the Nile Festival as a premier destination event on Uganda’s entertainment scene. “We’re in it for the long haul,” Ekwang stated. “We want to keep amplifying domestic tourism, spotlighting Jinja as a gem and delivering premium, sustainable experiences that leave a growing and lasting impact every year.”

The inaugural Sauce of the Nile Fest has laid the foundation of Tusker Lager’s commitment to celebrating Ugandan culture while promoting domestic tourism. Keep an eye out for further developments in this new chapter of Uganda’s entertainment scene where heritage meets innovation.