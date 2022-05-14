Turkey not “positive” on letting Finland, Sweden join NATO: Erdogan

Istanbul, Turkey | Xinhua | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey does not have a positive opinion on the idea of Finland and Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“We are currently following the developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we do not have a positive opinion,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

Finland and Sweden are expected to submit their membership applications to NATO soon, local media reported.

The Turkish leader, meanwhile, accused the Scandinavian countries of housing terror organizations, such as the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

As a NATO member, Turkey can veto a country’s admission to the military alliance.

