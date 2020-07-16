Tunisian gov’t dismisses all majority party’s ministers as PM submits resignation

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | The Tunisian government announced on Wednesday that all the six ministers of the Islamist party Ennahda (Renaissance) will be removed from their duties.

This decision came a few hours after Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh submitted his resignation to President Kais Saied.

Fakhfakh will keep his job until a new government is formed, according to a government statement.

A few days ago, Ennahda, the majority party in parliament, decided to break with the government of Fakhfakh.

With 54 parliamentary seats, the Islamist party recently voiced its intention to demand the departure of Fakhfakh’s government, citing “suspicion of conflict of interests and abuse of power of Fakhfakh.”

