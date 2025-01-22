Tundu Lissu picked to lead top Tanzania opposition party

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | After steering Tanzania’s leading opposition party, Chadema, through two tumultuous decades of political battles, transformative campaigns, and unyielding advocacy for democracy, Freeman Mbowe’s tenure as chairman has officially come to an end, reports The Citizen Tanzania.

In a historic and symbolic shift, the party has chosen Tundu Lissu, a fiery and resolute advocate for human rights, to succeed him. This decision signals a bold new chapter for Chadema and the country’s political landscape, encapsulating the resilience of a party committed to change and the legacy of a leader who defined its modern identity.

Mbowe assumed the chairmanship of Chadema in 2004, succeeding Bob Makani. Over his 21-year tenure, Mbowe was instrumental in transforming Chadema from a nascent political entity into a formidable opposition force within Tanzania’s political landscape. Under his stewardship, the party expanded its grassroots presence, introduced innovative political campaigns, and consistently advocated for democratic reforms.

The decision to elect Tundu Lissu as the new chairman was made during Chadema’s General Assembly meeting held at Mlimani City conference hall in Dar es Salaam.

Lissu, who previously served as the party’s vice chairman (Mainland), is known for his robust advocacy for human rights and democratic principles. His election signifies a new chapter for Chadema as it navigates the evolving political dynamics of Tanzania.