Tumukunde’s sickness derails treason case investigations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies investigating treason charges against former security minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, have revealed that investigations have so far stalled because of his sickness.

Tumukunde was arrested on Thursday evening from his office in Kololo by joint security agencies under the command of AIGP Grace Akullo. The agencies included Special Forces Command –SFC, Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force-JATT, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID.

Security agencies in a joint statement issued by Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, said Tumukunde had been arrested over treason charges when he allegedly rallied a neighbouring country to support the removal of Uganda government.

The three-star general became ill at Special Investigations Division –SID at Kireka on Sunday morning and was rushed to Kololo hospital after collapsing. Enanga has since revealed that Tumukunde’s illness had made it difficult for security agencies to search for another place perhaps where other supporting evidence for treason charges can be obtained.

Enanga also explained why security agencies handcuffed Tumukunde saying the general was very violent to the extent of shoving down a senior police officer in one of the searches.

Security also feared his military ground and possibility of him accessing a weapon to harm those officers involved in the investigations.

Tumukunde who also once served as Director of Internal Security Organisation, External Security Organisation, is currently receiving treatment at Nakasero hospital. He was transferred from Kololo hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Enanga said his family has since been called in to be around his sickbed even though he is under the watch of a joint security team. Some of the facts gathered in Tumukunde’s treason cases have already been sent to Directorate of Public Prosecution –DPP for perusal and legal advice.

In a joint statement issued on Friday morning, security forces explained that Tumukunde was arrested on charges of treason and also announced that his Kololo premises were being secured to enable a search for any additional evidence of material value.

“The arrest follows his utterances in a series of radio and television interviews, which seek to foster hatred that might lead to inter-community violence, fomenting and glorifying violence in general,” Enanga said.

He is accused of calling upon a neighbouring country to support him in removing the current leadership with or without the ballot. “He is, therefore, being charged under Sections 23 (2) b and 23 (3) b, of the Penal Code Act, which deals with instigating persons to invade the Republic of Uganda and inciting any persons to make a mutinous assembly,” Enanga added.

Tumukunde’s arrest came a week after he had notified the Electoral Commission that he will be conducting consultative meetings for his presidential bid.

******

URN