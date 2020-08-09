Tumukunde mobilizing support in Busoga sub region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | General Henry Tumukunde has embarked on grass root mobilisation in Busoga sub region to garner support for his presidential ambitions ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The quiet meetings which are taking places in the residence of Tumukunde’s loyalists in different districts within Busoga sub region are restricted to few individuals so as to enforce social distancing in line with the Covid-19 control measures announced by the Health Ministry.

One of the mobilizers who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity says they are focusing on creating ten-member voter mobilization teams per village.

“Although there is limited time for us to traverse the whole of Busoga sub region ahead of the much anticipated general elections, the set sub county committees are rallying village ambassadors who will strengthen our candidate’s support at the grass root levels,” he said.

Adding that, “the village ambassadors will also carry the mandate of interpreting Tumukunde’s manifesto to the electorates.” Speaking in interview with URN on Sunday, Tumukunde revealed that he has appointed coordinators who will be mandated with strengthening his campaigns in the different districts within Busoga sub region.

Tumukunde argues that the direct interface with electorates has fostered his understanding of their daily challenges and justification for a change of leadership in the country.

URN