TRUMP: WOW, Comey is a leaker!

Trump claims ‘complete vindication’ after Comey testimony

Washington, United States | AFP | President Donald Trump on Friday claimed “total and complete vindication” after ousted FBI director James Comey said he was not personally under investigation in a probe into Russian interference in last year’s US election.

The early morning tweet was Trump’s first response to Comey’s appearance Thursday before a Senate committee in which he accused the president of lies and defamation.

But Comey also confirmed that Trump was not being probed.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication… and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Trump said.