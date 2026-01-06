TRUMP: US is not at war with Venezuela

NEW YORK | TASS | The United States are not at war with Venezuela, President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News.

“No, we’re not,” Trump said. “We’re at war with people that sell drugs. We’re at war with people that empty their prisons into our country and empty their drug addicts and empty their mental institutions into our country,” he noted.

The White House believes new elections will not be held in Venezuela during the next thirty days, Trump stressed.

“We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote,” the US leader said when answering the question about the possibility of elections in Venezuela during one month. “No, it’s going to take a period of time. We have — we have to nurse the country back to health,” he added.

Trump also named a group of US officials that will deal with Venezuelan affairs, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, deputy chief of staff of the White House Stephen Miller and Vice President JD Vance. “They have all expertise, different expertise,” he said.