Trump says to repeal Biden’s multiple executive orders

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday he will repeal multiple executive orders of the Biden administration within hours after being sworn in as president on Monday.

“Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office,” Trump told his supporters at a victory rally held in Capital One Arena in Washington.

Trump said that the executive orders he is about to sign will cover areas such as border security, energy, federal government spending, the short video-sharing platform TikTok and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) programs.

“Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride,” said the incoming president.

According to U.S. media reports, Trump is expected to sign over 100 executive orders on the day of his inauguration.

Trump will take the oath of office at noon on Monday. Due to the forecast cold weather in Washington, D.C., his inauguration ceremony will be held indoors — the first time in four decades in the United States. ■