TRUMP: South Africa won’t be invited to G20 summit in US

WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | US President Donald Trump announced that he ordered South African representatives not to be invited to the 2026 G20 events in Florida and that financial support for the country be discontinued.

“South Africa will not be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20” in Florida, the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

“South Africa has demonstrated to the world they are not a country worthy of membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately,” Trump pointed out, referring to South Africa’s membership in the G20.