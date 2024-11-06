Trump declares ‘magnificent’ victory as 47th US president

NEW YORK | TASS & XINHUA | Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared a political victory, calling himself the next President of the United States.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president,” he told the crowd of his supporters at his Mar-o-Lago estate in Florida. Trump added that he had won a “magnificent victory for the American people.”

Fox News and the Hill projected Trump as the winner in the November 5 election. He ran for president as the Republican candidate, with US Vice President Kamala Harris representing the Democratic Party. Trump served as the 45th US president from 2017 to 2021, losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has served as vice president since January 2021.

At least 270 Electoral College votes are needed to clinch the presidency. As Trump spoke, no other major U.S. media outlets called the election for him.

Speaking at his election headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump promised “to help our country heal,” adding that the U.S.-Mexico borders will be fixed.

“It’s a political victory that our country has never seen before,” Trump said, thanking the American people “for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president.” Trump was the president preceding the incumbent 46th U.S. president, Democrat Joe Biden.

“I will fight for you, for your family and your future,” Trump said, adding that he “will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and you deserve.”

Trump’s remarks came as most U.S. media outlets put his Electoral College vote tally at either 266 or 267, after calling the crucial battleground states of North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania for him. Among them, Georgia and Pennsylvania are states that Trump flipped from four years ago, when Biden carried them.

Trump was also leading his opponent, Democratic candidate and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, in the four swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada where it is still too early to call a winner. With votes continuing to be counted nationwide, Harris’ path toward the White House has become increasingly narrow.

Harris, whose election night headquarters is in Washington, D.C., did not address her supporters during the night. ■