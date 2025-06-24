Trump announces ceasefire between Israel, Iran

NEW YORK, the United States | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran have reached a formal agreement to implement a complete and total ceasefire, marking what he called the end of the “12-Day War.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform at 6:02 p.m. Monday, Trump congratulated both nations and revealed that the ceasefire will begin in approximately six hours, following the completion of each side’s ongoing military operations. The ceasefire will initially last 12 hours, during which the opposing side will maintain a posture of “peace and respect.”

According to Trump, Iran will initiate the ceasefire, followed by Israel 12 hours later, culminating in an official declaration of the war’s end at the 24-hour mark.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will,” Trump wrote, “I would like to congratulate both countries… on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end what should be called ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.'”

Calling the agreement a breakthrough that “could have saved the Middle East from years of destruction,” Trump ended his announcement with a sweeping message of unity: “God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

There has been no immediate confirmation from Israeli or Iranian officials. White House and Pentagon sources have yet to issue official statements. ■