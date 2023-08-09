Truck overturns, 116 pupils injured

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Scores of pupils of Nagalwa primary school in Manafwa district were injured last night when a truck they were traveling on board overturned at Kufu bridge in Kufu trading center. Up to 116 were injured but reports of deaths at the scene could not be confirmed.

According to preliminary information, the Fuso truck registration number UBJ 994J was carrying around 200 pupils when it overturned at around 10 pm. The pupils were returning from music, dance, and dance competitions at St. Edwards secondary school in Manafwa district.

Eyewitnesses say the truck lost control before it overturned.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that some pupils died on the spots. A source at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital said they had received at least 116 injured pupils involved in the accident but couldn’t confirm whether any pupils had since they had not yet received any bodies.

URN