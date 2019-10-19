Truck fails to break, kills woman on Kiira Road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A yet to be identified woman died Saturday morning in accident involving a truck that failed to break on Kiira road stretch near Total Petrol station.

The woman was on the boda boda but reportedly jumped off in panic as the truck started to hoot frantically. The truck hit her as she landed on the ground, an eye witness said. The body of the woman lay in the pool of blood for about an hour minutes before the police took it to city mortuary. The accident happened at 10am.

Mark Nsabiyunva, an eye witnesses said the boda boda rider managed to escape unhurt as he quickly made a turn to Total petrol station before the truck could reach him. The occupants of the truck run away in fear after the accident.

No other person was hurt from the accident, the police said. The Fuso truck, registration UAG 341F, was carrying water and slopping down towards Kira road police station when it failed to break.

There were no cars in the lane where the truck, which saved many people, an eye witness said.

A traffic officer at the scene said the cause of the accident could have been the fact that the vehicle was not in good mechanical condition.

She said they got hold of the woman’s bag, phone and that they would identify the victim in the subsequent hours.

This is not the first a truck is failing to break around the same place and ploughing into pedestrians and other vehicles.

In April, a truck failed to break and ran into several vehicles, injuring tens. At least four of the victims died a day later.

*****

URN