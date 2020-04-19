Truck drivers in Kasese raise concerns over state of quarantine centre

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Truck drivers in Kasese District have raised concerns over the state of quarantine centres in the district.

Drivers arriving from Democratic Republic Congo-DRC in recent days have been put under the mandatory 14-days quarantine at Bwera Secondary School as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

Yohazi Kananga a truck driver who spent two days in the quarantine after he tested negative to covid-19 says that the centre lacks beds and were made to sleep on desks.

He also says that the centre lacked sanitary facilities including bathrooms which could expose them to other diseases.

Aiman Baluku, another truck driver says that the centre was manned by people without any medical background. He recalls how the twelve of them were put in a double cabin vehicle as they were being driven to the centre,

Peter Baluku a businessman says that he has stopped going to DRC to buy merchandise because he doesn’t want to be quarantined.

“There is soap, no sanitizers, no beds and mattresses, so it’s better I wait to travel than being quarantined in such a place,” he suggests.

Kasese RDC Joe Walusimbi acknowledges the gaps. He, however, says the number of days for drivers in the quarantine centre will reduce.

Initially, Kasese COVID-19 task force had proposed to quarantine the drivers in designated hotels in the district, however the plan was halted due to the high costs.

*******

URN