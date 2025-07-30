Tributes pour in for former Ugandan Ambassador Laus Angualia

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heartfelt tributes are pouring in from across West Nile and beyond following the death of Laus Angualia Richard, Uganda’s former Ambassador to Egypt and the Middle East. Angualia, aged 52, died instantly on Tuesday at around 4:00 pm after a head-on collision involving two motorcycles along Rhino Camp Road, near Abi Zonal Agricultural Research Institute, about six kilometers from Ewadri Ward, Ayivu East Division in Arua City.

Also killed on the spot was Vincent Guma, 33, a resident of Katrini in Terego District, who was riding a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle registration UEV 408F. Angualia was riding Bajaj Boxer UFZ 799R and was traveling with a passenger who sustained injuries and is currently admitted at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

According to the West Nile Police Public Relations Officer Collins Asea, preliminary findings indicate that the crash occurred when Guma, riding from Terego towards Arua, attempted to overtake a vehicle—possibly to avoid dust—while keeping to the right side of the road. At the same time, Angualia was riding in the opposite direction from Arua towards Terego.

“During the overtaking maneuver, Guma’s motorcycle collided head-on with that of Angualia,” said Asea. Both motorcycles are currently held at Arua Central Police Station for further inspection. The deceased were taken to Arua Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examinations. Police are attributing the crash to reckless riding.

Angualia’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, with tributes describing him as a dedicated civil servant, patriot, academic, and orator. Obeti Tom, an Old Boy of St. Joseph’s College Ombaci, described him as: “An orator, very confident, and a born leader who deeply loved West Nile. It’s a dark day for the Ombaci OBs fraternity, West Nile, and the country at large.”

Collins Dramani, the Assistant Resident District Commissioner of Maracha, called Angualia: “A highly respected and patriotic son of Uganda. As a former diplomat and senior NRM cadre, he dedicated his life to national service and the transformation of our party, particularly in Maracha.”

Dr. Sam Andema, a personal friend, said: “It’s heartbreaking. He was working hard on his PhD and had asked me to review his proposal. I never thought death would strike this soon.” Patrick Okuni from Terego said: “Laus was ambitious and opinionated, with experience in civil service, politics, diplomacy, and academia. This is a difficult loss to understand.”

Dickens Anguzu, a longtime friend, described him as: “A very enterprising civil servant and diplomat.” Robert Obetia remembered his schoolmate for his community spirit: “He had a strong passion for Boy Scouting. Assertive but friendly and social—he always wanted to make a difference.”

Jour de Joie from Madi Okollo expressed shock: “So devastating. Laus loved education and public speaking. He hadn’t yet celebrated his PhD graduation. Death is truly cruel. Rest in eternal peace, brother.” Born in Olevu, Kijomoro Sub-county in Maracha District, Angualia attended Liria Primary School, then St. Joseph’s College Ombaci, before joining Makerere University, where he once ran for Guild President.

Over his career, he served as Town Clerk of Arua, worked in the Ministry of Water, and later became Uganda’s Ambassador to Egypt and the Middle East. Most recently, he had been lecturing at Kyambogo University and the Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

