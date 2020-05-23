Treating foreign COVID-19 positive truck drivers was risky- Aceng

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng has said that Uganda does not have the capacity to continue admitting and treating foreign truck drivers who test positive for COVID-19.

Uganda has returned more than 145 truck drivers who tested positive to their countries, an act that contradicts a recommendation by the World Health Organisation that those who test positive are treated and counted as a case in the country. Uganda has also expunged from its caseload, the numbers of all foreign truck drivers tested by Uganda Virus Research Institute and lately from the border points.

Aceng told journalists that continuing to accommodate foreign truck drivers would strain health centres while at the same time increase risks to Ugandan nationals and medical teams.

Aceng is also hopeful that the problem of the COVID-19 positive truck drivers will be solved when Ministers, technical personnel and Head of States of the East African Community convene next week. But she hastens to add that the equation was partially solved when the government opted to undertake tests at the border points and issue results on the same day.

According to Aceng, Uganda is not at risk if the process is efficiently done.

******

URN