Trailor hits pothole on Jinja-Kampala highway, driver loses control and kills 3

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are investigating the cause an accident that left three people dead on the Kampala-Jinja highway. According to Patrick Onyango, the spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, the accident occurred today morning in Mukono when a trailer carrying cement veered off the road after hitting a large pothole.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the trailer lost control, crashing into nearby commercial buildings and a residential house,” Onyango said. The crash left three people dead, that is, Nabosa Mwamini, a 28-year-old female from Kibati-Namataba, Matovu Jeremiah, a 4-year-old male, and Mwabya Devis, a 10-year-old Primary Two pupil on his way to Walusubi School.

Several others were injured in the crash, including Nakasolya Shadia (21) and Mugwanya Alamanzani (42), both from Kibati-Namataba; Katamba Moses (45), the driver from Lugazi; Mufuti Benjamin (18) from Walusubi; Mulindwa Marvin (20) from Kibati-Namataba; and Nnunda Hamidu (23) from Namengo.

A UBJ 930T truck transporting cement lost control after the driver swerved as he hit a pothole in the middle of the road. The truck crashed into several buildings, including a bar, guesthouse, and clinic, causing the deaths of the three individuals.

Witnesses reported that the driver was speeding, likely trying to avoid the pothole, which local residents have long been concerned about. Residents also voiced frustration over reckless driving by truck operators on that stretch of road.

Namataba Town Council Chairman Douglas Namujaali blamed the pothole as the primary cause of the accident. “The pothole in the middle of the road caused the driver to lose control. It’s a dangerous spot, and we urge authorities to take immediate action to fix it,” Namujaali said.

Mukono police rushed to the scene to rescue survivors and recover the bodies, while the injured were taken to Mukono General Hospital for treatment.

Richard Semanda, a Namataba resident, called for urgent repairs to address the potholes and improve road safety, citing increasing concerns over the years.

In a second incident just hours later, a Fuso Isuzu truck, registration number UBB 392M, which had been traveling from Kampala, crashed into the Gold Plate Restaurant in Mukono Town after the driver lost control. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, recovering the vehicle and transporting the victims to the hospital.