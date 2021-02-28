Traffic police to drop white uniform for khaki

Traffic police are to adopt khaki because some personnel were allegedly shabby and unable to keep the white uniforms neat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police leadership has resolved to replace the white uniform for traffic officers with khaki starting next week.

A reliable source has intimated to Uganda Radio Network- URN that the logistics and welfare directorates have been spearheading the sewing of a new khaki uniform which is expected to be distributed to all traffic personnel starting next Monday.

The debate to change traffic uniform according to sources started in 2019 after images of traffic officers in tight attires made rounds of social media. Another reason why police top management decided to adopt khaki which has been for general duty police officers is that some personnel are allegedly shabby and unable to keep the uniforms neat.

“Some traffic officers are often shabby in white uniforms while others could wear tight attires and drivers could make fun of them on roads. To avoid the embarrassment, the leadership resolved to switch white for khaki,” the source said.

Traffic police spokesperson Charles Ssebambulidde who is also a former traffic operations commander said he was yet to get any communication about the change of uniforms.

Ssebambulidde confirmed that there was a proposal to change the uniforms but he was not aware of its maturity.

However, a source at Nateete police station which also serves as headquarters for traffic personnel said khaki uniform has already been adopted by traffic leadership including the director Commissioner Lawrence Niwabiine.

CP Niwabiine has addressed the media three times donned in khaki uniform encrypted traffic.

“They were changed two years ago by the police uniform committee, we are waiting for them to be distributed to us once they are given out you will see officers of traffic directorate in the whole country putting them on,” a source at Nateete said.

Traffic police follow are in category of specialized units just like Counter-Terrorism-CT, Very Important Persons Protection Unit –VIPPU, Field Force Unit –FFU, Marine and Canine which have different uniforms.

A police source said that even though traffic officers will be wearing khaki uniform, they will have specific features purposely to differentiate them from general duty police personnel.

*****

URN