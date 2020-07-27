Traffic officers survive mob action in Nabbingo

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two traffic officers have this evening survived being killed by an angry mob at Nabbingo along Kampala-Masaka Road.

The angry mob attacked the officers accusing them of causing an accident near Horizon campus on the same road.

Preliminary information indicates that two unidentified traffic police officers who were on routine patrol on a motorcycle signaled vehicles registration numbers UBB 409S and UAK 205W to stop and park by the road side.

A few minutes later a truck registration number UBA 854Q/UBA 455Q knocked vehicle registration number UAK 205W from the rear. The driver of the truck reportedly disembarked and ran away.

However, the people around blamed the accident on the traffic officers accusing them of earlier stopping the two vehicles in a dangerous spot in the first place. They turned on the officers and pelted them with stones and bricks .

The officers managed to flee with the help of another vehicle that was heading to Kampala. The angry mob descended on the police motorcycle and burnt it to ashes. Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that investigations are ongoing to ascertain what exactly caused the accident and also find out those that participated in the act of burning the motorcycle .

“We have obtained CCTV footage to aid in the investigations and the hunt for those who participated is on,” said Owoyesgyire.

********

URN