Toyota launches 3rd National Dream Car art contest in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CFAO Mobility Uganda has announced the return of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, marking the third national edition in Uganda and the 19th edition globally. The competition targets children aged 15 years and below, seeking to express their creativity by imagining the future of mobility through art.

Launched in 2004, the contest is one of the world’s largest art competitions for children, having attracted over 10 million entries from 151 countries and regions. It is part of Toyota’s global mission to “Produce Happiness for All” by encouraging creativity and optimism among young people.

“Every great idea begins with a dream, and every dream begins with imagination. For children, drawing their dream car is an expression of hope and courage, a way of shaping how they see the future,” said Isaac Tegule, Marketing Manager at CFAO Mobility Uganda.

Uganda held its second national contest between November 2024 and March 2025, receiving 271 entries from across the country. Globally, the previous (18th) edition of the contest recorded 665,326 submissions from 90 countries and regions, with 26 global winners emerging across three age categories and several special awards.

The 19th edition will feature both a National Contest and a World Contest. The top three entries in each of Uganda’s categories will be awarded and will represent the country at the World Contest in Japan. Global winners will receive USD 5,000, while their schools will be awarded USD 10,000. The six best finalists per category will each take home USD 3,000.

At the national level, winners will receive school fees support worth Shs 2 million, framed certificates, shopping vouchers, Paint and Sip Art Sessions, school bags, drawstring bags, T-shirts, and Toyota-branded key rings.

“Each year with the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, we not only celebrate creativity but also invest in the next generation. We want children across Uganda to feel empowered to share their vision, to be curious about cars and mobility, and to see Toyota as a brand that listens to and values their ideas,” Tegule added.

The contest is open to all children in Uganda aged 15 years and below, divided into three categories: 7 years and under, 8 to 11 years, and 12 to 15 years. Submissions are open until Friday, February 27, 2026.

Tegule said that, “Entry forms are available at www.toyota.co.ug or any CFAO Mobility Uganda branch. Completed artworks can be submitted via email to dreamcar.ug@cfao.com or hand-delivered to CFAO Mobility offices in Namanve, Kampala, Gulu, Mbale, and Buliisa, as well as authorised service centres in Arua, Fort Portal, Mbarara, and Kamwokya.”

******

www.toyota-dreamcarart.com and www.toyota.co.ug.