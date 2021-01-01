Tororo mourns death of former PM Paul Etyang

Paul Etyang (RIP)

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Third Deputy Prime Minister Ambassador Paul Orono Etyang has passed on at IHK in Kampala, where he had been admitted since Monday December 28

The diplomat was being treated after developing symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. The cause of his death has however not been confirmed yet.

Etyang was a veteran of Tororo politics, where he was for a long time, since the days of Idi Amin, the top cabinet appointment from the district.

“Uganda and Tororo in Particular has lost an icon, an elder statesman, one of the few people I know who had the opportunity to serve in all governments. As kids, we all grew up admiring and wishing To be like him on future. May his soul RIP,” said Charles Olweny ‘Mokolimbo’ when he learnt of the death of Etyang. Olweny is contesting for the MP slot in Tororo Central, where Etyang hailed from.

He is the father of Capt Michael Etiang who recently flew Uganda’s new Airbus from Toulouse to Entebbe as Chief Pilot, and husband of Zahara Etyang, who is a Tanzanian.

“Etyang was a consummate public servant. He was disciplined, hardworking and incorruptible. They belonged to a generation that set moral, ethical and work standards worth emulating,” remarked Fox Odoi-Oywelowo. Fox is a former legal counsel at State House and NRM flag bearer in the MP contest in West Budama North East Constituency.

Etyang as Information minister engages with the New Vision

administration and board in the early 90s. NEW VISION PHOTO

Etyang joins the NRM

When the NRM government took power, Paul Etyang Orono was working as a diplomat with the United Nations in New York. His major contribution while he was information minister was the role he played in the liberalisation of the media in the early 1990s.

“When NRM took power, they came up with an idea of having a government of national reconciliation by appointing ministers on a regional basis. They needed people who knew how to manage government affairs. The policy at that time was to pick ministers on the basis of experience and from Tororo, I was the only one who met their needs,” he told New Vision in an interview then.

Orono Etyang will also be remembered for advising President Yoweri Museveni in 2005 to split Tororo into three districts to strengthen Movement support in the region. It led to the agitation by Tororo county for their own district, a breakaway from West Budama, and for having Tororo town as their headquarters.

