Toro Golf Club hosts holiday goers clinic April 28 to May 16

Afriyea golf academy’s 2025 holiday programme tees off in Fort Portal

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Children in western Uganda on school holiday break this month, will have a great opportunity to learn and master the game of golf, courtesy of AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

Uganda’s leading institution for cultivating young golfing talent AFRIYEA, is poised to launch its First Term Holiday Golf Programme 2025 on April 28 at the historic Toro Golf Club in Fort Portal.

According to officials, this three-week program is crafted to spark enthusiasm for golf among children aged 4 to 22, embracing players of all abilities -from those new to the sport to accomplished juniors sharpening their skills. Beyond its focus on sport, the programme will include AFRIYEA’s signature emphasis on environmental responsibility.

Participants will also engage in activities promoting sustainable practices, such as tree planting and course maintenance, fostering a sense of stewardship for the natural beauty of Toro Golf Club.

Established in 2020 by Isaiah Mwesige, AFRIYEA Golf Academy has built a reputation for merging technical golf coaching with lessons in life skills and personal development.

“We’re not just coaching golf; we’re moulding character,” said Mwesige, CEO of AFRIYEA Golf Academy. “This programme gives every child, from age 4 to 22, the chance to discover their strengths, build self-assurance, and adopt values that extend well beyond the course.”

We’re thrilled to launch our 2025 First Term Holiday Golf Program starting Monday, 28th April! This 3-week experience is open to juniors of all ages and skill levels beginners to advanced. Let’s grow the game, one swing at a time! #JuniorGolf #GolfForEveryone@IsabiryeDavid pic.twitter.com/GCHB05jJ8l — AFRIYEA Golf Academy AGA 🇺🇬🌍 (@AfriyeaGolf) April 23, 2025

The programme is designed to ensure that beginners taking their first swing and advanced players perfecting their technique, find equal value.

The coaching team will be led by professional golfer Happy Robert. Joining him are Assistant Head Coach George Kituku, Lillian Koowe and Harrison Kasaija

“Golf teaches patience, focus, and perseverance—qualities that shape children for life,” said Kituku. “We’ve designed this programme to be both fun and meaningful, ensuring that whether a child is new to golf or aiming for competitive success, they leave with new skills and a sense of purpose.”

The Afriyea Golf Academy has struck strategic partnerships with global institutions, including phil Jenkins performance from Switzerland, Grip caddie, Green up Golf tees from Denmark, Hole Life from US, that have elevated its coaching standards and broadened its influence.