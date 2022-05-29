Top Makerere veterinary medicine graduates get sh15m excellence award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top three Makerere University Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine graduates this week received a sh15m cash prize, courtesy of the Norbrook sponsored Golden Excellence Academic Award (GEAA).

The award, presented at Makerere’s 72nd graduation ceremony, is a result of the collaboration between Uganda Veterinary Association, College of Veterinary Medicine Animal Resources and Biosecurity (COVAB ) and Norbrook. Norbrook are a leading global provider of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

Dr Alex Kyabarongo was the best vet student 2022 and earned a sh7m cash prize. Sh5m and sh3m went to the the second best student Dr David Ojangole and third best Dr Ivan Wafula respectively.

According to Uganda Veterinary Association President Dr Daniel Kasibule, the awards are one of three collaboration efforts agreed with COVAB and Norbrook after recent meetings.

Norbrook continues to sponsor the UVA/COVAB finalists and fresher’s party that will always be held between August and Sept. The venues will rotate amongst the three entities. It was this year successfully held on 4th March 2022.

The annual drug input support as agreed, will continue to be given to COVAB with the focal persons being Dr Dickson Tayebwa (COVAB) and Dr Moses( NORBROOK) ongoing.

UVA secretary Bonifance Obbo hailed the collaboration with Norbrook and COVAB, and said the entry into the field of the graduates is timely as the country is struggling with a shortage of veterinary workers.

“I would like to take this golden opportunity to congratulate all our Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine graduates upon their successful completion of the 5-year course. We appeal to government to immediately employ this young veterinarians especially at time when the country is faced with a challenge of animal disease out breaks and acute shortage of a veterinary work force,” Obbo said.

He he warned of malpractices in local government, that is thwarting efforts to get veterinarians into the work force to contribute to socio-economic transformation of the country.

“Unfortunately, Uganda Veterinary Association has received complains with great concern from our young veterinarians of being asked bribes in order to be recruited in Local Governments. We are calling upon people involved in this vice to stop if we to get a competent Veterinary work force capable of responding to the current challenge of emerging, reemerging and zoonotic disease.”

He revealed that close to 80 percent of district local Government have only one veterinary surgeon who happens to be the District Veterinary officer, Some districts do not even have one veterinary surgeon.