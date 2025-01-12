Tooro summons Pastor Ogola for undermining Royal Clan head

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tooro Kingdom has summoned pastor Ogola Churchill of Zoe Celebrations Ministries, Fort Portal, accusing him of humiliating and disrespect towards the head of Babiito Royal Clan.

According to a letter dated 10th January and signed off by the Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister, Stephen Kiyingi, the Kingdom noted that at the funeral services of re-known Tooro Artist Moses Kigambo last week, reports and social media footage captured Pastor Ogola insulting Omusuga Charles Kamurasi, switching off the microphone while he delivered King Oyo’s message during the service.

Kigambo whose death sparked controversies in Tooro and subsequently led to the interdiction of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital Director Dr. Alex Adaku, was a member of Ogola’s church.

According to the letter, the pastor is also accused of using what they called sharp words to humiliate Kamurasi in front of attendees and preventing him from speaking.

The Kingdom says such actions were not only humiliating Kamurasi but also the people of Tooro where he play a key role as Oyo’s paternal uncle and clan head.

“As Babiito clan head, Omujwera Musunga was disrespected; you are required to appear before the committee for further explanation,” read the letter, and Ogola is expected to appear before the Kingdom’s Ethics and Cultural Committee next week Wednesday.

*****

URN